The Toronto Raptors (22-27) visit the Golden State Warriors (24-24) on Friday night. Action tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Warriors prediction, pick, and show how to watch.

Toronto has won two straight games but still sits in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors covered 51% of their games while 55% went over the projected point total. Golden State has won two of their last three games to bump them into ninth place in the Western Conference. The Warriors covered 46% of their games while 59% went over. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams. The Warriors won the first game in Toronto, 126-110.

Here are the Raptors-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Raptors-Warriors Odds

Toronto Raptors: +5.5 (-114)

Golden State Warriors: -5.5 (-106)

Over: 235 (-110)

Under: 235 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Warriors

TV: NBA TV, TSN, NBCS Bay Area

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Despite a 7-15 road record, the Raptors have a great chance to cover tonight as they’ve covered 64% of their games as a road underdog. Toronto features a strong defense that ranks eighth in points allowed (112.1 Opp. PPG). They’re especially stingy inside the three-point line as they rank fifth in paint defense (47.5 Opp. PPG). The Raptors do a great job forcing turnovers, doing is at the highest rate in the league (15.1%). That bodes well for their chances of covering tonight considering the Warriors turn the ball over at the second-highest rate (14.3%).

Offensively, the Raptors don’t do one thing especially well aside from getting to the foul line. Toronto averages the fourth-most made free throws per game (20 FTM/Game). They have a number of skilled scorers as five players average over 15 points per game. Forward Pascal Siakam leads the way as he paces the team in points (25.2 PPG), rebounds (8.3 RPG), and assists (6.5 APG). He’s especially attuned at getting to the free throw line, averaging eight free throw attempts per game. He was by far their most impactful player the last time these teams met as he scored 27 points and drained 3/5 three-pointers.

Outside of Siakam, Fred VanVleet (19.1 PPG), Gary Trent Jr. (18.6 PPG), and OG Anunoby (17.3 PPG) are all skilled shotmakers. VanVleet has been partially effective in recent games as he averaged 27.3 PPG across their last five games. He averaged four made threes per game during that span at a strong 46% clip. After scoring 22 points against the Warriors back in December, VanVleet projects to have a similarly strong night tonight.

The X-factor for Toronto is guard Gary Trent Jr. Like VanVleet, Trent Jr. has been red-hot in recent games. Across their last five games, Trent Jr. averaged 21.6 PPG. He’s been especially hot from beyond the arc, averaging 3.2 threes per game while shooting 41% during that span.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Golden State has an excellent chance to cover at home tonight where they have amassed an 18-6 record. The Warriors have been up and down this season but are coming off a massive home win over the second-place Grizzlies. Golden State’s identity lies on the offensive side of the ball. The Warriors boast the third-highest-scoring offense in the league (117.7 PPG). They do an excellent job sharing the ball as they lead the league in assists (29.3 APG). Their affinity for the extra pass leads to a lot of open shots and because of that, they lead the league in made threes (16.4 3PM/Game) while ranking sixth in three-point percentage (38%).

Golden State is led by star point guard Steph Curry. Curry averages 29.3 PPG and 6.2 APG while shooting 42% from beyond the arc. It took him some time to round back into form after an extended absence but he is coming off one of his best games of the season. Despite being thrown out in the last minute of the game, Curry nailed four threes en route to 34 points in their win over Golden State. After missing their previous matchup with Toronto, expect Steph to come out firing tonight.

The X-factor for Golden State tonight is guard Jordan Poole. Poole notably carried the way for the Warriors when these teams last met as he scored a career-high 43 points back in December. Poole has hardly slowed down since and is in the midst of a red-hot stretch. Over his last five games, Poole averaged 25.2 PPG including 3.8 threes per game. After hitting the game-winning shot against Memphis on Wednesday, Poole will be riding a lot of confidence into tonight’s matchup.

Final Raptors-Warriors Prediction & Pick

While the Raptors have been playing well of late, they don’t stand much of a chance against the now-healthy Warriors.

Final Raptors-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -5.5 (-106)