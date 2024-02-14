Pascal Siakam had wise words for Scottie Barnes

Pascal Siakam is making his return to Toronto tonight when the Indiana Pacers face the Toronto Raptors, and Siakam spoke about what Scottie Barnes will go through as he takes over as the face of the Raptors after the departures that took place leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline.

“As a young man, it's going to be a lot of ups and downs,” Pascal Siakam said, via Josh Lewenberg of TSN. “He's just gotta be able to take those waves and as he learns from it he's going to grow. As long as his head is in the right place, he's gong to be fine.”

Siakam said that he has spoken to Scottie Barnes since he was traded from the Raptors, according to Lewenberg, and he elaborated on the advice he has for the young player.

“Just gotta be ready,” Siakam said, via Lewenberg. “Just know that it's coming so brace yourself, keep the main thing the main thing and just keep moving forward. If you do the right things, things will turn around. I think he's in a good place. He's going to be all right.”

Siakam was one of the two big departures for the Raptors. OG Anunoby was traded to the New York Knicks first, then it was viewed as almost an inevitability that Siakam would get moved. The Pacers were viewed as a favorite to land him, and did.

Now, the Raptors have Barnes leading a young team that is trying to become a contender in future years.