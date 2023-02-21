The Toronto Raptors have a lot of questions they need to answer after the 2023 NBA All-Star break. What was supposed to be an eventful trade deadline for them was instead eerily quiet. The team did not trade away any of their core pieces. Instead, they traded for former Toronto center Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs. The goal for this team has been implicitly stated: make it to the playoffs, at all costs.

The Raptors came into the season as a solid pick to be a contender in the Eastern Conference. They weren’t exactly on par with the best in the East, for sure. However, this team had the pieces to go toe-to-toe with the best teams. However, this year Toronto fell flat on their faces to start the year. A combination and underperformance from key players have led to the team severely missing the expectations set upon them. However, there’s still some time to make up for their mistakes over the last few months.

With that in mind, here are some bold predictions for the Toronto Raptors after the 2023 NBA All-Star Break

Pascal Siakam gets All-NBA nod (again)

Don’t let the sub-.500 record fool you: Pascal Siakam is playing like an absolute stud this year. The All-Star forward is turning in a mighty impressive season for Toronto. He’s averaging 25.8 points per game along with nearly 7 rebounds and assists per contest. Watching Toronto’s games, it feels like he’s the only player who can contribute consistently to this team, especially on offense.

Those numbers are significantly higher than his splits last year, when he was given the All-NBA third team selection. Barring any form of steep regression from Pascal Siakam, the only thing preventing him from making it there is the Raptors’ record. Yes, All-NBA selections are individual awards, but team success often plays into the selection process in one way or another.

A prediction that Pascal Siakam will win All-NBA awards again ultimately hinges on the Raptors’ regular season record. Which brings us to the next point…

Raptors will be below .500, but still make the playoffs

I’d love to be a ray of sunshine and say that better days are ahead for the Raptors after the NBA All-Star Break. Unfortunately, such a prediction would simply be rooted in blind optimism. Toronto might be playing well as of late with Poeltl back in tow, but their luck is bound to run out, based on their Strength of Schedule.

Strength of Schedule refers simply to how good the rest of a team’s opponents are going to be. Currently, the Raptors have the 5th-hardest SOS, just behind teams like Philadelphia and such. THat’s not a good thing for a team trying to make it to theplayoffs.

It would be foolish to think that the Raptors could squeeze themselves out of the hole and somehow make it past .500 in the standings. That’s not possible, not with Raps facing the Bucks, Sixers, and Nuggets… twice. However… that doesn’t mean that they can’t make it to the Play-In Tournament.

See, the bottom of the race for the Play-In Tournament is littered with teams that haven’t been that good this year. All 4 Play-In Tournament teams except for the Heat have a positive record. Despite their shortcomings, there’s a very real possibility that the make it to the Play-In Tournament.

Fred VanVleet finds a new lease of life

Before the trade deadline, many Raptors fans were looking at Fred VanVleet with a lot of disdain. The captain of the squad has struggled mightily this season, with his efficiency in particular coming into question. There were many that called for him to be traded or even released in the middle of the season.

However, this could be the time for VanVleet to recover and finally get his groove back. The star Raptors guard has struggled with his decision-making and limited mobility due to injury. Now, he’s not quick enough to hand with other guards at the point of attack.

There’s still ways for VanVleet to contribute, though, and that involves his shooting. He has an uncanny ability to make shots from outside when he’s in rhythm. FVV’s playmaking has also tanked a bit, but perhaps playing as the secondary option will work better for him. Expect a bounce-back performance from the Raptors star soon.

Jakob Poeltl saves the Raptors’ season

We’ve already mentioned that the Raptors were buyers during the trade deadline: something that wasn’t on many people’s predictions. Toronto did get an excellent return: homegrown stud Jakob Poeltl. Of course, this isn’t necessarily a home run trade for Masai Ujiri. However, it does tick a box that the Raptors desperately needed: rim protection.

The Raptors were among the worst teams in defensive rebounding and rim protection all year long. Ujiri invested in a scheme with long athletic guards. It certainly had advantages, but teams quickly keyed on the weaknesses of the roster.

Enter Poeltl. The Raptors center is one of the best defensive centers in the league, able to protect the rim at a high level and grab rebbounds when necessary. Poeltl is also an able finisher at the rim and has a nice set of post moves to be used. If all goes according to plan, Toronto should pick themselves up from the dirt with this trade.