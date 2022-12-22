By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Toronto Raptors have been mired in a bit of a slump as of late. They entered their Wednesday night clash against the New York Knicks as owners of the league’s current longest losing streak. In contrast, the Knicks had won eight in a row to that point. But Pascal Siakam doesn’t care about what’s happened over the past few weeks. He put his foot down, in Madison Square Garden, no less, and led the Raptors to a much-needed victory.

Spicy P was on a heater all night long. In 41 minutes of play, Pascal Siakam put the Knicks’ defense to the sword, tallying a career-high 52 points on an incredible 17-25 shooting from the field and 16-18 from the charity stripe, to go along with nine rebounds and seven assists.

And Raptors Twitter, ever the faithful and frenetic bunch, couldn’t help but gush over such an elite performance from one of the best forwards in the entire association. Perhaps Siakam’s 52-point explosion proves to be the catalyst for the turnaround the Raptors sorely need.

Me when I watch Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/Q17jcwVPZX — zee🎄 (@sportsfanzees) December 22, 2022

Honestly we probably win that game if Pascal Siakam doesn’t turn into 2016 LeBron James …IMO. #Knicks — Joey (@JoeythebigboSs) December 22, 2022

Pascal Siakam channeled his inner Michael Jordan tonight ,52 hot nuggets .. — Reuben Ojo (@Ojo1Reuben) December 22, 2022

I don't think people truly understand the immense pride Raps fans have for Pascal Siakam. His progression is fucking amazing and I've never seen anyone work harder to be at the top. — zee🎄 (@sportsfanzees) December 22, 2022

The Knicks, led by Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, were trying to mount a comeback in the third quarter. But Pascal Siakam was having none of it. He went on an unstoppable scoring binge to close out the third to keep the Knicks at a safe distance they wouldn’t cross.

What a ridiculous stretch from Pascal Siakam, 17 straight points to end the third quarter pic.twitter.com/FW70B3VWD4 — Vivek Jacob (@vivekmjacob) December 22, 2022

As for the Knicks, all good things come to an end. Some fans may be frustrated about how their winning streak ended, but some are still delighted to have witnessed the Knicks turn their season around with a hot eight-game stretch.

Very tough breaks from the refs tonight #Knicks love the fight, but really Siakam was given Jordan treatment refs gotta chill. Nice game — Old Toby Aficionado (@mike_bildd21) December 22, 2022

siakim having 52 to end the win streak was not something i was counting on. lfg knicks still i guess 😒 — k rob 👨🏽‍🚀 (@gmfbky) December 22, 2022

The Raptors will look to continue their winning ways when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the Knicks will look to wash off the stench of this demoralizing loss against the Chicago Bulls the day after tomorrow.