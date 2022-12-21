By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

At the start of December, the New York Knicks, despite the addition of Jalen Brunson, appeared destined to muster yet another mediocre season. However, things could change quickly in the span of two weeks. After destroying the Golden State Warriors, 133-93, on Tuesday night, the Knicks have now extended their winning streak to eight, climbing the ladder in a cutthroat Eastern Conference with an 18-13 record.

But Jalen Brunson knows that the road ahead remains long, and that the Knicks, despite stringing together their best stretch of the season, still have plenty of work to do.

Speaking with Jared Greenberg immediately after the game, Brunson cautioned the Knicks against complacency.

“This is great. We’re gonna keep stacking wins, we’ll keep getting better. We got a lot more to do, a lot more to prove. This is only the beginning for us. We got to keep going,” Brunson said. “[We still got to work on] everything. We can’t be complacent at all. We just got to keep grinding, staying focused. This is only Game 31. We just got to have our eyes on the prize.”

Jalen Brunson has been a big part of the Knicks’ turnaround, especially relative to last season’s underwhelming results. He is currently averaging 20.8 points and 6.2 assists per game, being every bit the point guard the Knicks wanted when they signed him to a four-year, $104 million deal. The 26-year old floor general credits the trust his team puts in him for his seamless transition to the Big Apple.

“I’m learning as I’m going..I’m learning as I’m going. My teammates trusts me. The coaching staff trusts me. I trust them,” Brunson added.

In addition to Brunson’s consistency, Julius Randle has also put together four consecutive double-doubles. During the win streak, Randle has been playing at a level reminiscent of his All-Star season two years ago.

With Brunson and Randle playing at such a high level, and role players such as Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley stepping up in recent weeks, there’s no reason to think that an eventual drop-off for the Knicks would be steep.