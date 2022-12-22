By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam joined an elite club of NBA stars after exploding for 52 points in their win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

New York has always been considered the mecca of basketball, thanks to its passionate fanbase. With that said, it’s always hard for opposing teams to score a lot at MSG even during the years of struggle for the team. The fans just don’t make it easy.

However, there have been quite a few who often thrive when playing in New York, including LeBron James, Stephen Curry and James Harden.

With Siakam dropping a 50-piece, though, he’s part of that elite club now. The four of them are the only active players to score 50 or more points at Madison Square Garden, which speaks volumes on how hard it is to do just that. Not even the likes of Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid or Devin Booker have been able to do it despite their brilliance as scorers.

Siakam shot 17-of-25 from the field and made 16 of his 18 free throw shots as he punished the Knicks and propelled the Raptors to the 113-106 victory.

Pascal Siakam has been sensation for the Raptors as they try to compete for the playoffs. While Toronto has largely stayed in the middle of the pack as an average team, Siakam has certainly stood out.

It remains to be seen if Siakam can maintain his high-level production, but being one of the kings of New York is definitely a great way to make a statement.