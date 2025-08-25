Rumors were swirling around Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik ahead of the 2025 season. However, his mother was more than willing to clear the air on her son's situation.

One Clemson message board spread a rumor that Klubnik suffered an injury due to a car accident. They claimed their brother is a first responder as they relayed what he thought he saw.

“Someone Tboned a car at an intersection and my brother just told me that it is Kade Klubnik inside the car that got Tboned and he couldn't move his arm and shoulder well when they got there. He didn't text me anything else,” the user JacobyMoore wrote about the alleged rumor on Sunday. The post since drew over 500,000 views, 1,400 likes and 200 retweets.

247Sports reporter Chris Hummer contacted Klubnik's mother on the matter, which she was quick to debunk the rumor.

“There's a rumor going around tonight that Clemson QB Cade Klubnik was injured in a car accident. That is categorically false, per his mom, Kim. Don't believe everything you see on message boards and on Twitter, y'all. Baseless rumors are cruel,” Hummer wrote.

What lies ahead for Cade Klubnik, Clemson

It's positive news for the Clemson Tigers to know that Cade Klubnik didn't get himself in a car accident and that he is safe and sound. With the rumor out of the way, they can completely focus on the upcoming regular season.

Klubnik enters his third year as the Tigers' full-time starter since embracing the role in 2023. He is coming off his best season yet in 2024, completing 308 passes for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns. He was also active on the ground, making 119 carries for 784 yards and seven scores. The yardage and touchdown numbers are career highs across the board, showing his immense growth while leading Clemson's offense.

Clemson went 10-4 in the 14 starts Klubnik made throughout the year, showing themselves off as one of the best ACC teams. They won the conference championship game, beating the SMU Mustangs 34-31 for the title. They also secured a spot in the College Football Playoff but suffered a first-round exit after losing 38-24 to the Texas Longhorns.

The Tigers will prepare for their season opener, being the fourth-ranked team in the AP Top 25. They will be at home, hosting the No. 9 LSU Tigers on Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET.