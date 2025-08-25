Make no mistake about it, the San Francisco Giants intend to win and win big. They have grand ambitions despite residing in the same division as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, but it's safe to say that they have not met the lofty expectations they've set for themselves. But every now and then, the Giants show just how capable they are of stringing together some good baseball, as seen in their 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The Giants actually came from behind on Sunday, overturning a one-run deficit heading into the ninth and taking a one-run win thanks to some heroics from Heliot Ramos, who drove in the winning run thanks to a two-out single with the bases loaded. While it's not quite likely for the Giants to make it to the playoffs this year, this kind of performance is why even the manager of the best team in baseball, Brewers' Pat Murphy, has so much respect for this team.

“I didn’t think there was any way that the baseball gods would bestow this on us, but you know, you look at the Giants, they’re built to win. They were built to win big. It didn't work out for them yet, but they're playing with some freedom. They're really talented,” Murphy said after the game, per Maria Guardado of MLB.com.

This past offseason, the Giants brought in Willy Adames, then of the Brewers, via free agency, and they also went in for Rafael Devers. There are valid concerns as to whether that Devers trade is the best move they could have done, but it's clear that the Giants want to ascend to the top of MLB's totem pole.

It's going to be a process for the Giants to develop into a playoff team in such a stacked division, so taking it one game at a time is key.

Giants find a way to get it done on Sunday against the Brewers

It was not looking good for the Giants heading into the ninth even though they kept the game close throughout the night. The Brewers' bullpen is one of the best in MLB, after all. But Matt Chapman got the ball rolling for the Giants in the top of the ninth, only for San Francisco to nearly squander a golden opportunity to at least tie the game after strikeouts from Wilmer Flores and Rafael Devers put them in a bind.

But Ramos, who's been polarizing among Giants fans in recent weeks, came up huge, giving San Francisco its 63rd win of the season.