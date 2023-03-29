The brotherhood between Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry runs deep. After Lowry’s Miami Heat traveled across the border to face Siakam’s Toronto Raptors Tuesday night, Siakam told reporters about the bond between the former teammates.

“He’s a big brother so it was good to see him,” Siakam said. “I always thought it was cool, I’m his beloved, he’s my beloved. He was always good vibes.”

Siakam and Lowry spent five seasons together as teammates with the Raptors, helping the franchise win its first championship in 2019.

The Raptors came out victorious in the Eastern Conference matchup with plenty of playoff implications. Siakam had 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Lowry, who was questionable to suit up for the contest, played 24 minutes and contributed six points, five rebounds and two assists in the loss.

As things stand, the Heat sit atop the Eastern Conference play-in tournament as the seven seed, a half-game back of the Brooklyn Nets for the final guaranteed playoff spot. The Raptors currently sit as the nine seed, two games back of the Heat but four games clear of dropping out of the play-in altogether.

There is a chance we see these two teams face one another for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. Better yet for those who like drama, the Raptors and Heat could play for the eighth seed, with the loser being eliminated from playoff contention.

Whether the two teams meet again remains to be seen, but the love between Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry will continue regardless.