Stop me if you’ve heard this before but Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry has not been having his best season. Averaging 11.9 points and 5.2 assists per game, his lowest averages since the 2013-14 season, Lowry has not only been unable to discover his touch from the floor but has also been hampered by injuries.

Only suiting up for 47 games so far this season, his fourth season playing in 50 or fewer games, Lowry has shot just 40.2 percent from the field. To make matters worse, despite being a consistent 3-point threat for a substantial portion of his career, Lowry is only shooting 34.3 percent from deep.

Consequently, the Heat find themselves in-between a rock and a hard place as they attempt to find out their best path forward with the six-time All-Star.

As for now, Miami seems content to bring the veteran back into the fold slowly, according to Adam Lichtenstein of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

“We’re trying to figure this out, and it’s really more of a health issue than it is a performance issue or even strategy concern,” says Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

“Want to make sure that he continues to feel good and then we can hopefully scale more minutes. But what we saw the other night was one of those great benefits and luxuries of having a Hall of Fame point guard be able to organize that group.”

Lowry, who will turn 37-years-old next week, has come off the bench for Miami for three consecutive games. The gritty veteran has averaged 9.7 points and 4.0 assists per game in that stretch, while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from 3-point range.