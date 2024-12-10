RJ Barrett couldn't hold back the emotions as he faced his former New York Knicks team. After his Toronto Raptors' 113-108 loss on Wednesday, Barrett opened up about his feelings meeting his old squad again, with the first anniversary of their split fast approaching on Dec. 30.

“For me? Oh yeah, for sure. It’s your old team, so there are always emotions. I was one of those people that was there from Day 1, when I got drafted. So, definitely some emotions, for sure,” said Barrett.

Barrett put forth a strong effort against his former team, contributing 30 points, eight rebounds, and four assists while shooting an efficient 54 percent from the floor.

The Raptors star also brought the game to a 108-108 tie with 42 seconds left in the fourth quarter. However, his efforts were thwarted as Towns scored five points in the final 36 seconds, sealing the Knicks' win and dashing Barrett's chance to get back with his former team.

Since being traded by the Knicks, RJ Barrett has made a huge impact on the Toronto Raptors.

RJ Barrett right at home with the Toronto Raptors

Barrett’s move away from New York proved to be a turning point in his career, granting him the opportunity to return home and thrive in Toronto, where he has embraced a fresh chapter and excelled within the Raptors' framework.

Heading into the week, he’s posting career-best averages of 23.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists during his sixth season in the league.

The Knicks selected RJ Barrett with the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft —a consolation prize following the Knicks' lottery disappointment in missing out on Zion Williamson and Ja Morant.

Barret was envisioned as a cornerstone of their future in the post-Carmelo Anthony era. Over the next few seasons, the Duke product displayed significant growth and potential, emerging as a key contributor to the Knicks' transformation from a rebuilding team into one of the Eastern Conference's top contenders.

While he has previously faced his former team, Monday’s matchup at Scotiabank Arena carries extra significance, coming just three weeks shy of the one-year anniversary of the trade that brought him to Toronto.

Barrett moving from the Big Apple back to his hometown

On December 30, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley were traded to the Toronto Raptors in a deal that brought OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks. The Knicks have capitalized on the contributions of their new additions, leveraging their talent to climb the Eastern Conference standings.

Barrett’s journey with the rebuilding Raptors carries a personal edge: he’s been given a low-pressure chance to reshape the trajectory of his NBA career, and his strong performances so far could firmly position him in the conversation for Most Improved Player honors.

The 24-year-old’s stint with Toronto has kept him rooted near his hometown of Mississauga, where he remains close to his network of friends and family. Among them is his father, Rowan Barrett, a former standout in Canadian basketball and the current general manager of the country’s men’s national team. Together, the Barretts helped lead Canada to a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, earning the team its first Olympic berth since 2000 for the upcoming 2024 Paris Games.