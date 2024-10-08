Toronto Raptors swingman RJ Barrett sustained a sprain to the right acromioclavicular joint late in the second quarter of the team's preseason game against the Washington Wizards on Sunday and will miss the remainder of the preseason, the team announced on Tuesday.

Barrett, 24, was traded from the New York Knicks to the Raptors last season in a deal involving OG Anunoby before the trade deadline. The Toronto native played in 32 games for the Raptors, averaging 21.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor and 39.3 percent from three-point range.

There is hope internally that Barrett can be this franchise's next All-Star talent on the wing. Unfortunately, he may miss the start of the 2024-25 season with this AC joint injury.

At this time, the Raptors have not given a firm timeframe for Barrett's latest injury other than the fact that he will miss the remainder of the preseason. Based on previous data regarding AC joint injuries to NBA players, the minimum time for recovery is normally at least two weeks. Then again, some players with more severe sprains have missed six to eight weeks.

The extent of Barrett's injury has not been revealed, and the Raptors say further updates on the rising star's status will be given as appropriate.

RJ Barrett's injury adds questions to Raptors future

The Raptors finished the 2023-24 season with a 25-57 record. This was the franchise's worst record since winning only 23 games during the 2011-12 season.

Since winning their only championship with Kawhi Leonard in 2019, the Raptors have not found a whole lot of success. Scottie Barnes has been a bright spot as a rising star in the Eastern Conference, yet the team as a whole is clearly rebuilding. This is a notion that Masai Ujiri discussed at length at the start of training camp.

“I would use the word rebuilding, that's the right word, I think we have a clear path now going forward,” Ujiri stated. “Young team, growing team, I think we set a path, went into the draft last year, got a couple of young players, and wanting to continue to grow and build this team around Scottie who is just 23 years old, so just want to continue to grow as a team. In sports you always want to be competitive and you play to win, but it is a rebuilding team, I think everybody sees that.”

Aside from Barnes, who the organization gave a five-year, $225 million extension to this summer, the Raptors also have Immanuel Quickley at the point guard position. Quickley, who came over in the same trade as Barrett last season, earned himself a five-year, $175 million contract this offseason.

Now that Quickley and Barnes are under contract as long-term building blocks in Toronto, the next line of questions points in Barrett's direction. While he still has three years left on his current contract, including the 2024-25 season, Barrett has yet to fully take that next step in his career.

Barrett is a terrific player and has shown flashes of his brilliance on the court. Ultimately, he just still needs time in order to fully embrace playing next to Barnes and Quickley in Toronto. Should he be forced to miss time at the start of the season due to this new shoulder injury, then the growth of both Barrett and the Raptors will be put on hold for the time being.

Further updates on Barrett and his recovery from this new injury will be given closer to the start of the regular season.