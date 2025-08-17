The Seattle Seahawks' defense is set to receive a massive upgrade within weeks of their 2025 season opener. After battling a knee injury for most of the offseason, standout edge-rusher Uchenna Nwosu is ready to return to the field.

Nwosu, who has been on the PUP list for the entire offseason to this point, passed his physical on Sunday, the team announced. Clearing his physical sets the table for the Seahawks to remove Nwosu from the PUP list and get him back on the field soon.

After breaking through with 9.5 sacks in 2022, Nwosu has struggled to stay on the field. He has only appeared in 12 total games over the last two years, notching three total sacks since 2023.

Nwosu's injury issues have opened the door for other players, who have since seized the opportunity. Boye Mafe broke through with a team-high nine sacks in 2023, followed by Derrick Hall's eight-sack breakout in 2024. Veteran defensive lineman Leonard Williams also enjoyed a career resurgence in 2024, leading the team with 11 sacks.

While Nwosu's return is ideal for the Seahawks' defense, his status with the team remains uncertain. His role in Mike Macdonald's defense had already begun dwindling in 2024, as he started just two of his six games. Nwosu will now try to fit back into an edge-rushing rotation that added four-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence in free agency.

Nwosu's return further bolsters an improving Seahawks defense that is shaping up to be one of the best in the league. Seattle hired Mike Macdonald in part to improve its previously atrocious defense, and it continues to trend in the right direction.

The Seahawks' defense took a massive leap in 2024, allowing the 13th-fewest points and 12th-fewest total yards per game. However, their sack numbers were merely league-average, as they struggled at times without Nwosu and with Mafe taking a slight step back.

If Nwosu can match his 2022 production, his reinsertion would pair nicely with Lawrence's signing to significantly improve the Seahawks' defense. Seattle also added defensive tackle Rylie Mills in the 2025 NFL Draft to what it hopes will be a premier front-seven in the league.