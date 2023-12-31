RJ Barrett will play for his home team in the Raptors.

NBA Trade Deadline moves are now coming in. RJ Barrett is coming home to Canada. The Toronto Raptors player was traded from the New York Knicks.

It was alongside Immanuel Quickley in exchange for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn. This move hyped up fans because they have another hometown hero to root for on a nightly basis while also still retaining Scottie Barnes. Their new player reciprocated the energy after commenting on a post that was welcoming him.

“Let's go!” was the immediate reaction that RJ Barrett had after getting traded to the Raptors.

Barrett will have a chance to shine alongside Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. This is not a role that is new to him. He had to be the third option behind Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson in the Knicks system.

He still puts up valuable averages in his role which will be valuable for the Raptors system. Scoring numbers like 18.2 points on a 42.3% clip from all three levels of the floor prove his value for this team looking to get back to their winning ways. His 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 dimes dropped per contest can surely skyrocket if he gets back into the groove because of the comfort of home.

The Raptors are also closing a chapter on trade rumors surrounding OG Anunoby. Overall, this NBA Trade Deadline move has a lot of potential and even the players involved are excited to play for their new teams. Who knows maybe other players from Canada can reunite with their home team after this move.