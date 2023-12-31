Raptors' Darko Rajakovic is 'excited' for addition of RJ Barrett

As the aftermath of the Toronto Raptors' blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks dies down a little, it is time to take a closer look at what the organization is adding. Replacing a young two-way force like OG Anunoby is extremely difficult, hence why Masai Ujiri held onto him for so long. But the Raptors might have found a player who can address some of their offensive needs.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic breaks down the upside that former Knicks guard RJ Barrett can bring to The 6. “RJ is a very dynamic player,” he said, per Eric Koreen of The Athletic. “He is a very good cutter, good driver, an improved spot-up shooter, as well. I'm really excited to see how he's going to jell with our team.”

While this sounds like a standard welcome spiel any coach will give to an incoming player, the 23-year-old can potentially breathe new life into this squad. And vice versa. Both parties were stagnating going into Saturday. The Raptors are 12-19 and will probably be fighting to get into the NBA Play-In Tournament once again. Barrett is shooting just 42.3 percent and 33 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

Maybe this trade can benefit both in ways fans are not even considering right now. Toronto has lost Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby in the last six months, with Pascal Siakam possibly following them out the door before the trade deadline. RJ Barrett, along with igniter Immanuel Quickley, figure to be a part of this team's future, with Scottie Barnes at the center.

This massive roster shuffle might be to blame for the Raptors falling to the Detroit Pistons Saturday night, thereby mercifully ending a historic losing streak. Darko Rajakovic will look to integrate his new additions to the rotation when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on New Year's Day.