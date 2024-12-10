As the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks square up in an Eastern Conference showdown, disaster struck when Scottie Barnes came down awkwardly in a tie-up with an already injured Karl-Anthony Towns and suffered what looked like a pretty brutal lower-body injury, with damage potentially coming to his right ankle and/or foot.

Taking to social media to share the news of the injury, TSN Raptors beat writer Josh Lewenberg broke down what happened to fans who weren't watching or simply missed the play, detailing how Barnes and KAT took a tumble, with the former taking extended time to get up after.

“Scottie Barnes came down on the foot of Towns,” Lewenberg wrote on social media. “KAT was slow to get up and Barnes is still down, holding his ankle/foot and being looked at by the trainers.”