The Toronto Raptors fell to 1-3 Monday after blowing a 15-point lead against the Denver Nuggets. The Raptors lost 127-125 in overtime as tensions boiled over numerous times throughout the game. But things got really heated as the fourth quarter kicked off. Raptors star forward Scottie Barnes picked up a steal and was going coast to coast until Russell Westbrook fouled him hard.

Westbrook was initially called for a flagrant foul, but upon review, it was rescinded. That did not stop the temperature from escalating.

Nuggets power forward Aaron Gordon, in an attempt to defend his player, had words with Barnes. That is when things nearly got out of hand.

Expand Tweet

Both players had to be held back as Gordon appeared to try and slap Barnes across his face. Barnes and Gordon were assessed technical fouls.

The skirmish fired up the Toronto crowd, helping the Raptors build what appeared to be an insurmountable lead. Barnes drained a triple with 2:17 left, giving the Raptors a 111-101 lead.

It was all downhill from there.

3-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic scored six quick points and assisted on Jamal Murray's game-tying jumper with 0.1 seconds left in regulation. Overtime did not fare any better.

Jokic scored eight points in the first 2:05 of overtime, part of his game-high 40. RJ Barrett missed a 28-foot three for the win late, and Ochai Agbaji missed a tip-in for the tie at the buzzer. The Nuggets got off the schneid, winning their first game of the season.

Meanwhile, frustration likely is mounting north of the border. After never having much of a shot at a win in Minnesota, the Raptors let one get away.

In the loss, Barnes put forth a pretty spectacular effort. He finished with 21 points on 9-for-19 shooting, adding 12 rebounds, nine assists and five steals.

Following a tough stretch to open the season against four title contenders, the Raptors will play at Charlotte on Wednesday.