Is Scottie Barnes the Most Improved Player of the year? Toronto Raptors fans think he definitely should win it.

Scottie Barnes' heroics saved the Toronto Raptors from the verge of defeat against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. And so following his insane performance, several NBA fans couldn't help but give him the Most Improved Player award this early.

The Raptors trailed by as much 22 points in the game. Entering the fourth quarter, the Canadian franchise was even behind by 15 points, making it seemingly impossible for them to stage a comeback. But comeback they did, thanks to Barnes who scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 110-110 and force overtime.

Toronto made sure to complete the comeback in extra period, dominating San Antonio and securing the 123-116 victory. Barnes also tallied 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks in an all-around effort for the Ratpors.

Sure enough, without the youngster, the Raptors would have lost to the Victor Wembanyama-led Spurs big time. As a result, fans had massive praises for Barnes, with many even noting he deserves the MIP award.

“Sooooooo… about Scottie Barnes's case for Most Improved… Let's discuss…” reporter Esfandiar Baraheni wrote.

A fan added, “Scottie Barnes might be the most improved favorite atm.” Another commenter had the same sentiments, saying: “Forget All-Star. Scottie Barnes is coming for Most Improved Player. A massive comeback all off his back.”

“Scottie Barnes leading the race for most improved player early on,” a fourth supporter added.

It remains to be seen if Scottie Barnes can actually win the MIP award, but as what fans are saying, he has a legitimate case for it. In the seven games he has played so far, the Raptors youngster is averaging 22.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks. These are massive improvements from his 2022-23 stat line of 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.

Barnes needs to maintain his current production if he is to contend for the award and more. But there's no denying he's off to a great start.