The Toronto Raptors are on the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Raptors-Spurs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Raptors have started the season off 2-4. However, with wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Milwaukee Bucks, the Raptors have good wins under their belt. Scottie Barnes has been the top scorer for the Raptors through the first six games. He has put up 21.3 points per game, and he leads the team in rebounding with 9.7. Dennis Schroeder has done a good job as the points guard for this team. He is averaging 15.7 points, and 9.3 assists per game.

The Spurs are 3-2 this season, and they have looked very good. Victor Wembanyama has been the star they have hoped for after they took him number one overall. He leads the team in points (20.8), and rebounds (8.0). Wembanyama also averages 1.4 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game this season. The Spurs' second-best scorer, Devin Vassell, will be out this game with a groin injury, though. Keldon Johnson, Zach Collins, and Cedi Osman all average double-digit points, as well.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Spurs Odds

Toronto Raptors: -4 (-108)

San Antonio Spurs: +4 (-112)

Over: 221.5 (-112)

Under: 221.5 (-108)

How to Watch Raptors vs. Spurs

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV:

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors have not played all that well this year. This is because of their lack of scoring. However, the the Spurs give up the fourth-most points per game this season. Toronto will have a great chance to put up some shots, and make a few more buckets than usual. The key to this game will be making shots from 15 feet, or further. Wembanyama is a force in the paint, and his long arms make it very hard to score from the post. Toronto will need their guards and shooting forwards to make shots, and have a good game. If Barnes, Siakam, Schroder, and the rest of the team can make their shots, the Raptors will cover the spread.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs have been able to play well, and two of their three wins were against a short-handed Phoenix Suns. Still, we should give the Spurs their flowers for the start they have had. Wembanyama is playing very well, and the rest of the team is a great supporting cast. Keldon Johnson can play a little better, and he will have to without Vassell suiting up for this game. Despite that, the Spurs still score 115.o points per game. San Antonio has a tough matchup on the offensive end of the court, but if they play their game, they will be able to cover the spread.

As mentioned, the Spurs do give up a lot of points. However, the Raptors do not do a good job scoring. Yes, the key for the Raptors will be taking advantage of the Spurs poor defense, but San Antonio should have no problem stopping the Raptors. Toronto is bottom-half of the NBA in both field goal percentage, and three point percentage. If the Spurs contest shots, and play hard-nose defense, they will cover this spread.

Final Raptors-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Spurs are without Vassell, and I think that is why they are not the favorite in this game. However, I do think the Spurs should be given more credit. Toronto is not playing all that well this season, and I do not think they will score a bunch in this game. With that said, I will be taking the Spurs to cover the spread.

Final Raptors-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Spurs +4 (-112), Under 221.5 (-108)