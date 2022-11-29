Published November 29, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Toronto Raptors welcomed Pascal Siakam back on the court in an exciting matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers after the 6’9 forward missed 10 games due to an oblique injury. Before his injury, Siakam was putting up career-best numbers in points, rebounds, assists, cementing himself as one of the best do-it-all forwards in the entire association.

And there may not be a bigger fan of the Cameroon international than his Raptors teammate Scottie Barnes, who couldn’t contain his excitement from being treated to a front-row seat to Siakam’s excellent play.

“Watching Pascal play, it’s like, ‘Wow, damn!'” Barnes told reporters after the Raptors’ 100-88 win over the Cavs at home, per Eric Koreen.

Pascal Siakam’s development into one of the most well-rounded players in the league has been nothing short of a marvel. Siakam began his career as an energizer off the bench, a frenetic forward who flew all over the court content with doing all the little things on the court – hustle, rebounding, and moving the ball. Now 28-years old, Siakam is one of the best at handling the ball for his size and he continues to polish the remaining rough edges of his game.

Thus, Siakam’s commitment to improving his game is definitely one to emulate, a good influence on Scottie Barnes’ progression towards becoming one of the best wings in the NBA.

“Low key, low key,” Barnes replied when asked whether seeing Siakam motivates him to work on his game.

The Raptors have gone 5-5 during Siakam’s absence, admirable enough given the plethora of injury woes they’ve had to endure. In addition to Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet, and Gary Trent Jr. have had to miss considerable time due to various injuries. Nonetheless, the Raptors have weathered the storm; barring any unforeseen major injuries, they appear primed to rise through the Eastern Conference standings.