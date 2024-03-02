The Toronto Raptors are currently playing the Golden State Warriors, and at the start of the second half, it's a close fight between both squads. However, it looks like the Raptors will have to continue the battle without their star forward, Scottie Barnes.
During the second quarter, Barnes suffered an apparent hand injury. While he and teammate Immanuel Quickley both attempted to contest a layup attempt from Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, Quickley accidentally kicked Barnes' hand while challenging the shot, prompting Barnes to grasp his injured hand in pain.
Scottie Barnes is OUT for the remainder of Raptors-Warriors due to a left-hand injury.
Here's the play where Barnes sustained the injury:pic.twitter.com/1wwKpAhTmp
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 2, 2024
After heading to the locker room, it was announced that the forward would not return to the game. Prior to his exit, Barnes put up 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Starting the second half in his absence will be Kelly Olynyk.
As the team and the rest of the Raptors faithful await the official testing results, fans are surely hoping that nothing serious occurred, considering Barnes' impact on the Raptors this season.
The forward is averaging 20.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Barnes made his first All-Star Game appearance this year in Indianapolis and is one of the few bright spots on a struggling Toronto team.
The Raptors, however, seem to have difficulty finding their groove this season. They're 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 22 – 37 record. Despite a mid-season trade with the New York Knicks for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, the roller-coaster ride continues for Toronto, who have won just five out of their last 10 games.
If Scottie Barnes is out long term (hopefully not), then the storm clouds just got darker for the team.