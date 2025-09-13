Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is going through a divorce, facing yet another round of domestic abuse allegations, and dealing with trade rumors at the start of the 2025 NFL season. Despite the drama that seems to follow the Hill, he says that the only thing he is worried about right now is football and family.

“My focus right now is just playing ball and spending time with my kids and just doing what I'm best at: providing for my family,” he said, via ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. “So all the noise, I feel like if you allow that kind of stuff to get in the way of what you're trying to do, it can only cloud what you're really trying to get accomplished.”

While Hill may be focusing on football, the results aren't great right now. The star wideout had just four catches for 40 yards in the Dolphins' Week 1 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. And his pouting on the bench during the 33-8 thrashing, the Tyreek Hill trade rumors have hit high gear.

Both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs are among the teams rumored to be interested in the eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro. However, with the latest allegations, it will be hard to justify bringing in Hill. Plus, at 31, Hill's production fell off dramatically last season. Yes, there were plenty of injury- and Dolphins-related reasons why that may be, but on the wrong side of 30, it's also possible the speedster has lost a step.

Either way, the reasons to bring Hill into a building—especially one with championship aspirations—are quickly dwindling. NFL teams have given him a pass for horrific off-field behavior for years, but that may now be changing as his production no longer inspires football franchises to turn a blind eye.

Hopefully, Hill can truly focus on football and family and get back to a good spot in both situations, although his history suggests otherwise.