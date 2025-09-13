Tyreek Hill has been in the headlines over the last week for two extremely different reasons. The first reason is that the Miami Dolphins' star wide receiver is once again the subject of a domestic violence case. The second reason is that Hill is rumored to be on the trade block, with teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers having interest in the wide receiver.

With the NFL opening its own investigation into the Hill allegations, the domestic violence case and his trade availability are tied together. The investigation is likely to result in a punishment for Hill, which will come in the form of a suspension. That being said, the suspension isn't the Steelers' concern, per Mike Florio.

“That hasn’t diminished the talk of a potential trade, at least as it relates to the Steelers,” Florio reported. “The concern is whether they’ll be sending a draft pick (something in the range of a third-round pick) to the Dolphins for a guy who is eventually sidelined for six or more weeks.”

TMZ reported earlier this month that Hill's estranged wife, Keeta Vacarro, accused the Dolphins WR of eight different incidents of domestic violence. This, unfortunately, is not an isolated incident: Hill has been accused of domestic violence multiple times in his career, though he has not been sentenced.

The Steelers and Chiefs are in the market for wide receivers to bolster their receiving groups. For the Steelers, adding a second wide receiver behind DK Metcalf would help open up more opportunities for the offense. Having a speedy threat like Hill to complement the big-bodied Metcalf just seems like the perfect match.

However, the Steelers are hesitating on the possibility of giving up a Day 2 pick for someone who is likely to miss more than half of the season. That would be a waste of resources for a team that's so clearly going for a Super Bowl this season.