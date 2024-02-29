The Golden State Warriors are north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors Friday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Warriors-Raptors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Warriors are playing against the New York Knicks on Thursday night. They have played the Raptors once this season, and they lost by 15 points. In the loss, Klay Thompson led the team with 25 points while Moses Moody had 21 off the bench. Steph Curry had one of his worst games ever as he scored just nine points, and did not make a single three. As a team, the Warriors shot just 45.0 percent from the floor, and 30.4 percent from beyond the arc. Andrew Wiggins will sit out Thursday's game, so his status for Friday is unclear.
The Raptors are 22-37 this season, and they have won three of their last four games. Toronto is coming off a loss against the Dallas Mavericks, though. In their win over the Warriors earlier this season, RJ Barrett dropped 37 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Chris Boucher had 17 points off the bench, but he is questionable for Friday. Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley did not play well, but the Raptors still scored 133 points. The Raptors shot an outstanding 58.5 percent from the field in their win over the Warriors.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Warriors-Raptors Odds
Golden State Warriors: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -138
Toronto Raptors: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +118
Over: 237.5 (-110)
Under: 237.5 (-110)
How to Watch Warriors vs. Raptors
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Bay Area, TSN Direct
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Warriors are playing well, and it is because of their play offensively. With Steph Curry, the Warriors have been a great offensive team for a long time, and that is finally starting to show again. Golden State is sixth in the NBA in points per game, fifth in three-point percentage, and second in threes made per game this season. The Warriors are a very dangerous team if you allow them to get hot from deep. In their last 10 games, the Warriors are averaging 16.9 threes per game. They are getting hot, and that will help them cover this spread.
The Raptors allow the 11th-most threes per game, and the 12th-highest three-point percentage. Toronto is not great at defending the shots from deep, and this is where the Warriors will win this game. They have three games of 20+ threes in their last 10 games, and I can see them making another 15 in this one. If the Warriors get hot, and they should, they will win this game.
Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Raptors have to guard the perimeter in this game. They have already held Steph Curry to zero threes once this season, and they need to pressure him like that again. Do not expect Curry to go 0-for from deep again, but if the Raptors can keep to three or under, they will have a great chance to win. The Warriors rely on that three-ball, so the Raptors have to contest their shots from deep.
Final Warriors-Raptors Prediction & Pick
I do not think the Raptors are going to have a repeat performance in this game. The Warriors are hot, and even though it is the second night of a back-to-back, I like Golden State to win.
Final Warriors-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Warriors ML (-138)