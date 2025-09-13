The Los Angeles Dodgers have been relying on Mookie Betts for outstanding defense at shortstop lately. In the Giants matchup, Betts once again seemed to float effortlessly to shortstop on tough grounders. That “Air” Mookie Betts nickname fits perfectly. Moreover, his glovework against the Giants continues to turn heads, even in defeat for the Dodgers.

Air Betts. pic.twitter.com/K77EMcrdCh — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

In particular, Betts’s soft hands at shortstop are a sight to behold. Each snap and pop feels almost effortless. Furthermore, he moves laterally with calm precision. Batted balls once destined for hits now vanish in his glove. He stops hard smashers in their tracks. Consequently, his shortstop brilliance continues to stand out.

As a result, the Giants are learning that testing the Dodgers star comes with risk. Hitters may think they’ve found a gap, only to see him cut it off in a blur. The Dodgers have long trusted his defense, yet this stretch at shortstop proves he can be far more than a temporary solution. In fact, he’s making one of the game’s most demanding positions look natural. That reliability, in turn, gives pitchers added confidence to attack the zone.

Article Continues Below

Manager Dave Roberts has noticed the impact. As he explained, “When you’re talking about shortstop play, you’re looking for consistency, and I’ve just loved the consistency. He’s made every play he’s supposed to make, and then the last couple of weeks, he’s made spectacular plays. He’s been a big part of preventing runs.” With Betts anchoring shortstop, the Dodgers look stronger. He’s not just a sprinter or a slider. Instead, his instincts and timing matter just as much.

Nevertheless, defense alone was not enough on this night. The Giants struck late and won 5-1, capped by Patrick Bailey’s extra-innings grand slam. It was a bitter ending for the Dodgers, who squandered Betts’s highlight plays in the field.

Looking ahead, as the Dodgers race toward the postseason, every play against the Giants and beyond carries weight. Moreover, Mookie Betts keeps delivering. His shortstop work continues to elevate him from star bat to defensive superstar. Ultimately, he just keeps making the spectacular look routine.

The only question is, can Mookie Betts’s brilliance at shortstop help carry the Dodgers all the way in October?