The Toronto Raptors have a newfound resentment toward Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson after the veteran's last-second dunk during his team's 131-108 road victory. The unnecessary dunk came with four seconds remaining in the game with the Cavaliers already ahead by 21 points, violating the sport's long-standing unwritten rule.

Instead of exchanging post-game pleasantries, Thompson was confronted seconds after his dunk by Jamal Shead, Scottie Barnes and the majority of the Toronto bench. After the game, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic did not mince his words, saying the veteran Thompson had “no class.” Rajakovic had no issue with his players holding Thompson accountable.

“I think what Tristan did there was no class and disrespectful,” Rajakovic said, via Toronto Star Sports. “I'm not going to stand for that, for sure. I'm glad that our players stood up for themselves. I love when my team stands up for themselves. That was a no-class act.”

Thompson took the court for just four minutes, all in garbage time. The dunk was his second field goal of the game, giving him a final stat line of four points, one rebound and one assist.

The game occurred at the Scotiabank Arena, just an hour-long drive away from Thompson's hometown. A native of Brampton, Ontario, Thompson is the only Canadian on the Cavaliers' roster.

Raptors enter All-Star Break off dishearting Cavaliers loss

The game was the final act for both teams before the 2025 All-Star Break. The Cavaliers enter intermission leading the Eastern Conference at 44-10, while the Raptors lag far behind at 17-38.

Second-year guard Gradey Dick will be the Raptors' only representative at the weekend festivities. Dick was selected to participate in the Rising Stars Game. Barnes, who was an All-Star in 2024, will not participate in any of the events for the first time in his career.

Despite revamping its roster at the trade deadline, Toronto enters the break with just one win in its past six games. Newly acquired star Brandon Ingram has yet to debut with the team, while injuries have also kept RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl out for recent contests. The constant injuries and roster turnover have prevented the new-look team from playing at full strength.

Regardless, the Raptors have been in a state of rebuild since trading away OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Since then, Toronto has failed to make the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons and is on track for another lackluster finish in 2024-2025.