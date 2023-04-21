My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Toronto Raptors suffered a disappointing 2022-23 campaign, missing out on the playoffs entirely after crashing out of the Play-In Tournament in their first game. With the offseason officially upon us, everyone was wondering what the future would hold for head coach Nick Nurse. After speculation of his job security ramped up towards the end of the season, the Raptors have decided to fire Nurse after their underwhelming season.

Nick Nurse is out as Raptors coach, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/HEKwTAdfUH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 21, 2023

Despite winning the 2019 NBA Finals, Nurse’s Raptors have been falling apart over recent seasons, due in large part to the departure of Kawhi Leonard. They have a strong core group of talent still around, but for the most part, Leonard’s departure left a hole on the Raptors roster that they have struggled to replace, with their results getting worse and worse in the ensuing seasons.

Toronto still managed to make it to the playoffs during the 2021-22 season, but nothing seemed to pan out for them in the 2022-23 season. Even with the emergence of players such as O.G. Anunoby and Scottie Barnes, Toronto couldn’t win consistently, and they ended up flaming out of the Play-In Tournament after choking away a big lead against the Chicago Bulls.

Nurse’s coaching to this team had been a valid concern throughout the season, and by the end of the campaign, it sounded like he was thoroughly burnt out. Even if he wanted to stick around, the Raptors simply might not have wanted to keep him. Turns out, that was the case now that he’s gotten fired. Nurse will likely draw interest from other teams around the league, and it will be interesting to see which coach the Raptors opt to bring in in an effort to lead their franchise back to glory.