The Toronto Raptors did not end the year on a good note, as they lost to the Boston Celtics 125-71, which was probably their worst game of the season. The Raptors are now on an 11-game losing streak, and everybody is starting to look toward the NBA Draft and, more specifically, Cooper Flagg. The Duke prospect is supposed to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, and if the Raptors keep losing, there's a good chance they may end up with the first pick.

Fans on social media are already thinking about the idea of having Flagg on the Raptors.

“Raptors lost by 54 today and have hit rock bottom on the season. But real ones know the roster really isn’t bad. IQ, Gradey, RJ, Scottie and Poeltl haven’t even started one single game together. You add a Cooper Flagg and just get healthy, we could be good fast,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Raptors put up the worst game in the NBA so far of the 2020’s today. They really want Cooper Flagg. Against a Celtic team that hasn’t been as good defensively this year either,” another user wrote.

The Raptors are a young team that needs to develop winning habits, and adding a player like Flagg can help them in the future.

Raptors going through rough stretch of season

What made the Raptors' loss against the Celtics worse is that they've allowed 555 points through four games, which is tied for the most points allowed in a four-game stretch since 1991. It's not certain if things will get better for them this season, but many expected them not to win many games, including their own players.

During Media Day, Jakob Poeltl kept it real with the fans, saying that everyone knows what to expect from this season.

“I think we all know we’re not going to go and attack the championship this year,” Poeltl said. “It makes no sense for us to try to win every single game as much as we can and sacrifice development.”

Despite the current losing streak, the Raptors still don't have the worst record in the league, which is owned by the New Orleans Pelicans. If the Raptors continue to buy into their youth movement, there's a chance that they could end up with one of the worst records in the league as the season continues, but they have key players such as RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes who could win them a game at any time if they get hot.