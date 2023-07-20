As of right now, Pascal Siakam is still a member of the Toronto Raptors. This is amid rampant trade rumors linking the All-Star forward to a move away from the Raptors this summer.

At this point, it seems like Toronto is preparing for any and all eventualities. Their latest roster move comes in the form of adding a new player that could potentially add some depth to their frontcourt should Siakam end up skipping town. According to NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Raptors have agreed to sign incoming second-year power forward Ron Harper Jr:

“Forward Ron Harper Jr., has agreed on a new two-way contract to the return to the Toronto Raptors, Drew Gross of @rocnationsports tells ESPN. Harper Jr., averaged 17 points and five rebounds in his rookie season with the Raptors’ G League affiliate,” Woj wrote in his report.

While Harper shares the same position as Siakam, the former is by no means going to be a 1-for-1 replacement for the Raptors star. In fact, Harper is not even guaranteed a spot in new head coach Darko Rajaković's rotation for the upcoming season. The NBA G League standout, however, will look to fight for his place in the rotation now that Toronto has given him a chance to do so.

As for Pascal Siakam's future with the Raptors, this currently still remains up in the air. Toronto seems to be at a real crossroads here, so it wouldn't be surprising if a blockbuster trade is announced in the near future. It's also very much possible, however, that the former Most Improved Player runs it back with the team in 2023-24.