The Toronto Raptors are still reportedly exploring options to trade Pascal Siakam despite some skepticism.

Siakam has been the subject of trade speculation in recent weeks with the Atlanta Hawks looking like a likely suitor for the 2019 NBA champion.

However, a number of other teams are also rumored as the Indiana Pacers have emerged as a potential suitor while there are murmurs of interest from the Orlando Magic as well.

That said, there still remains “inherent skepticism” from around the league as to whether the Raptors will actually trade Siakam at all according to NBA correspondent Marc Stein.

This stems from the February trade deadline earlier this year where Toronto entertained a number of proposals for various players such as Fred VanVleet only to trade none of them and instead, add Jakob Poeltl to the roster.

Given how the Raptors front office has operated in the last few months, that could certainly be a possibility. However, there is a catch.

As per Stein, he still believes the Raptors are exploring potentially two options for Siakam. He also added an interesting tidbit about the Magic's interest in the Cameroonian.

“I nonetheless came away from my time at summer league in Las Vegas with the distinct impression that the Raptors are still exploring another move. Maybe even two,” Stein wrote on his Substack. “In an unrelated but undeniably interesting sidebar: I’m told Orlando has been Siakam’s preferred offseason training base for years.”

The next few weeks will certainly prove to be interesting as the new season fast approaches.