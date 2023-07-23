The Toronto Raptors came into this offseason in an interesting situation. After rumors floated around the trade deadline that they might look to blow things up, they opted to stay put and shift that decision to after the season. After Fred VanVleet opted to leave via free agency and join the Houston Rockets, that chatter has resurfaced. But it looks like the Raptors are looking to run it back and see how this roster gels under a new head coach. While the Raptors are looking to fill out the end of their bench, they agreed to a training camp contract with last season's two-way contract standout Jeff Dowtin as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. has agreed to a training camp deal to re-sign with the Toronto Raptors, with a significant salary guarantee if he makes the opening night roster, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 22, 2023

Jeff Dowtin joined the Raptors last offseason on a two-way contract. While he spent time in the G League with the Raptors 905, he ended up playing a significant role in the rotation by the second half of the season. He outplayed several players on standard contracts but ended up not being postseason eligible as the Raptors did not convert his contract by the end of the regular season.

Dowtin played in 25 regular season games for the Raptors last year. He averaged 2.4 points per game and 1.2 assists with splits of 43.9 percent shooting from the field, 31.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Dowtin began his NBA career during the 2021-22 season when he split time with the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic. While the Raptors did sign him to a standard contract, he will have to make the team out of training camp.