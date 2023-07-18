Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby has been in trade rumors for virtually all of 2023. That doesn't mean the Raptors are going to trade him. The latest update suggests that OG Anunoby will start the 2023-2024 NBA season in Toronto, at the very least.

The Raptors are not seriously listening to trade offers for Anunoby, according to The Athletic's Eric Koreen. Despite speculation that Toronto might look to rebuild its roster, the team hasn't shown an appetite to move its most important veterans.

Pascal Siakam is still on the Raptors, despite his inclusion in trade rumors. Toronto re-signed Jakob Poeltl to a four-year, $80 million contract in free agency. The Raptors attempted to keep Fred VanVleet, but they were outbid by the Houston Rockets.

Anunoby has a $19.9 million player option for the 2024-2025 season. Given what comparable players have received in free agency this summer, it's hard to imagine the 26-year-old exercising that option. The Raptors would be able to pay Anunoby more than any other team in free agency.

Anunoby averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. It marked the first season in which he didn't improve upon his previous year's averages. Anunoby did increase his shooting percentage to 47.6% from the field. He made 38.7% of his 3-point attempts. Anunoby's ability to make 3-pointers and defend in his mid-20s has made him a desirable trade candidate for teams across the league

The New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies were among the teams linked to Anunoby ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

The Raptors were eliminated in the first round of last season's Play-In Tournament. Toronto hopes that a new coach can prevent the team from underachieving again next year.