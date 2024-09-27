The Toronto Raptors are set to retire Vince Carter's jersey, which will make him the first player in franchise history to have his number retired by the team. Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri made the announcement during a community event in Toronto, where Carter was also being honored.

Carter spoke to the Toronto community and shared a message to the fans that he thought may be unhappy with the jersey retirement.

“I know there’s people out there who have their mixed reviews of me, and that’s okay, that’s fine, and that's fair, and that's okay, but let’s enjoy the moment,” Carter said. “We get an opportunity that a lot of other organizations get to do each and every day, and we take it for granted. Let's enjoy the moment, let's enjoy the ride.”

Many fans may still have something against Carter after requesting a trade from the team in 2004, and he was sent to the New Jersey Nets in the middle of the season. Carter also congratulated the city on winning the NBA championship in 2019.

“I never got the chance to say to the Raptors organization, congratulations on winning the championship,” Carter said. “It was one of the best things I ever got to witness.”

Raptors are retiring Vince Carter's jersey

During the community event, Masai Ujiri announced to Vince Carter that he would have his jersey retired. Upon the announcement, Carter became emotional and sent a message to the fans about how grateful he was for the opportunity.

“Our organization is retiring your jersey in Scotiabank Arena and we do it with great pride and great honor. On behalf of all of us, we say congratulations Vince. First jersey to go up (in the rafters),” Ujiri said.

“I was extremely grateful when the Raptors informed me of their plans to retire my jersey in November in the arena that gave me my start in the NBA and was the home of so many special memories for me,” Carter said. “I look forward to sharing that moment with my family, friends and the Toronto fans who made my time with the Raptors so memorable.”

The Nets are also planning on retiring Carter's jersey this season on Jan. 15 when the team plays the Miami Heat.

Carter was initially selected by the Golden State Warriors with the fifth pick in the 1998 NBA Draft, but was traded to the Raptors for the fourth pick and Antawn Jamison.