Two decades after his playing days with the Toronto Raptors, Vince Carter will return to Scotiabank Arena to make history this season. The Raptors will raise Carter's No. 15 to the rafters on Nov. 2, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg. He will be the first player in the franchise's 30-year history to have his number retired.

The news comes after the Brooklyn Nets announced in May that they would retire Carter's No. 15 this season. He will also be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in October.

Carter played six and a half seasons with the Raptors after they selected him fifth overall in the 1998 draft. After winning Rookie of the Year in 1998-99, he led Toronto to its first playoff appearance in 1999-2000 and its first playoff series win in 2000-2001. He represented the team at four All-Star games and holds the franchise record for scoring average, posting 23.4 points per game over 403 appearances.

While Carter is widely considered the most electrifying player in Raptors history, his tenure came to a tumultuous close. Toronto missed the playoffs in 2003 and 2004 as he battled injuries. After reportedly butting heads with management, Carter requested a trade in 2004 and was dealt to New Jersey for Alonzo Mourning, Aaron Williams, Eric Williams and two first-round draft picks.

The Raptors would struggle to find an identity after the trade, considered the worst in franchise history. Toronto would not win a playoff series for 11 years following Carter's departure. With his reputation amongst the fanbase tarnished, he would receive heavy boos each time he returned.

However, over a decade removed from the ugly breakup, Carter began to receive recognition from the Raptors and their fans for his contributions. He was tearful while receiving a tribute video during a 2014 return.

The eight-time All-Star also received standing ovations during several of his final games in Toronto.

Carter's jersey retirement will not be the Raptors' only way of celebrating him this season. Toronto's city edition jersey will feature the team's mascot posed as Carter's iconic between-the-legs dunk that won him the 2000 NBA dunk contest.

Toronto's decision to retire Carter's jersey on Nov. 2 will allow them to do so before Brooklyn, who will raise his jersey to the Barclays Center rafters on Jan. 25.