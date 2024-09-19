The Brooklyn Nets will retire Vince Carter's No. 15 jersey during a Jan. 25 home matchup with the Miami Heat, the team announced Thursday.
“We are thrilled to honor former Nets player Vince Carter, who contributed so much to this organization both on and off the court,” said Nets owner Joe Tsai. “He is an important part of the Nets franchise history and we look forward to welcoming him to Barclays Center this season to celebrate his legacy.”
Carter helped make the announcement with a recorded message on the Nets' social media accounts.
“What's up y'all, it's Vince Carter here. January 25th, it is official, number 15 goes up in the rafters at the Barclays Center alongside Dr. J and Jason Kidd,” he said. “Come join us. It should be fun; it should be special. Salute.”
The team announced in May that they would retire Carter's jersey this coming season using a surprise message from his former co-star Jason Kidd. Carter will be the seventh player in Nets franchise history to have his number retired, joining Kidd (5), Bill Melchionni (25), Julius Erving (32), John Williamson (23), Buck Williams (52) and Drazen Petrovic (3).
Carter played five seasons with New Jersey after the team traded for him in 2004. The eight-time All-Star scored 27.5 points per game in his first year with the Nets, the highest single-season scoring average in the franchise’s NBA era. He averaged 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals on 45/37/81 shooting splits over 374 appearances during his New Jersey tenure.