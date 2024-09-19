The Brooklyn Nets will retire Vince Carter's No. 15 jersey during a Jan. 25 home matchup with the Miami Heat, the team announced Thursday.

“We are thrilled to honor former Nets player Vince Carter, who contributed so much to this organization both on and off the court,” said Nets owner Joe Tsai. “He is an important part of the Nets franchise history and we look forward to welcoming him to Barclays Center this season to celebrate his legacy.”

Carter helped make the announcement with a recorded message on the Nets' social media accounts.

“What's up y'all, it's Vince Carter here. January 25th, it is official, number 15 goes up in the rafters at the Barclays Center alongside Dr. J and Jason Kidd,” he said. “Come join us. It should be fun; it should be special. Salute.”

The team announced in May that they would retire Carter's jersey this coming season using a surprise message from his former co-star Jason Kidd. Carter will be the seventh player in Nets franchise history to have his number retired, joining Kidd (5), Bill Melchionni (25), Julius Erving (32), John Williamson (23), Buck Williams (52) and Drazen Petrovic (3).

Carter played five seasons with New Jersey after the team traded for him in 2004. The eight-time All-Star scored 27.5 points per game in his first year with the Nets, the highest single-season scoring average in the franchise’s NBA era. He averaged 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals on 45/37/81 shooting splits over 374 appearances during his New Jersey tenure.

Carter ranks third on the Nets' all-time scoring list with 8,834 points, trailing only Brook Lopez and Buck Williams, despite playing over 1,600 fewer minutes than both. His 23.6 points per game rank third among players to play at least 150 games with the team, trailing only Rick Barry (30.6) and Julius Erving (28.2). He holds the team’s NBA record for career 30-point (90) and 40-point games (17).

The Florida native helped lead the Nets to three playoff appearances, although they did not achieve the success of their early 2000s postseason runs. They lost in the first round in their first appearance with Carter in 2005 before falling in the Easter Conference semifinals in 2006 and 2007.

Carter is one of three Nets to represent the team in at least three All-Star appearances, alongside Kidd (5) and Williams (3). He will join Kidd as the only Net with a retired number to have played in the 2000s.