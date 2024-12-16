The Toronto Raptors have received an encouraging update to star power forward Scottie Barnes. The 2024 All-Star has been out since spraining his ankle against the New York Knicks. Bruce Brown and Immanuel Quickley are also inching back to their returns, as they have only played three games combined this season. The Raptors are currently 7-19 and 14th in the Eastern Conference.

According to Toronto Raptors' Reporter for Sportsnet, Michael Grange, Barnes went through a workout today. While there is no timetable for his return, it's clear that this setback will not keep him out long. Meanwhile, Bruce Brown completed a full practice on Sunday and is listed as day-to-day. Quickley, who's been out with a left elbow injury, was working out his left arm but has not been cleared for practice.

The Toronto Raptors' young core has struggled to stay healthy

The Toronto Raptors have an intriguing young core that has barely played together in 2024. After signing Immanuel Quickley to a five-year, $175 million contract, the franchise expected its young guard to take the next step in his development. Unfortunately, that hasn't happened yet, as Quickley has only played three games this year. In those games, Immanuel has averaged 15.3 points and four assists.

The other piece of the OG Anunoby trade, RJ Barrett, has taken the next step and is playing like one of the best shooting guards in the league. The 24-year-old hometown kid is averaging a career-high 23.2 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.0 assists. Barrett is also tying his career highs in blocks and steals. The other standout players this year so far have been Gradey Dick and Jakob Poeltl.

The former top-ten pick out of Kansas is averaging almost ten more points than he did in his rookie year. Poeltl, on the other hand, has been a double-double machine, putting up 15.9 PPG and 11.3 RPG.

Through 26 games, the Raptors have many players elevating their levels of play. However, the franchise has struggled to string together wins as key players have been injured. Scottie Barnes has been one of those key players and has only been featured in 14 games this year. Brown has yet to make his debut this season. The seventh-year veteran was among the best sixth men in the league during the Denver Nuggets' 2023 title run. His presence is crucial for a team that could use another experienced player in its rotation.

Overall, Toronto is 4-9 in games that require clutch time. This franchise is still learning how to win with its new core. It will probably take some more time for second-year head coach Darko Rajaković to build a culture within this young franchise. However, the steady improvement of the available players is a good indication that the Raptors' coaching staff knows how to get the best out of this team.