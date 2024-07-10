Former Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Wander Franco has been away from baseball since August 2023 as he was placed on administrative leave by MLB. On Wednesday, the case against Franco got even uglier.

The 23-year-old was officially charged with sexual abuse and exploitation of a minor. Furthermore, Franco is being accused of human trafficking. That charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in jail, via Juan Arturo Recio of ESPN.

Franco's charges stem from his relationship to a 14-year old girl in his home country of the Dominican Republic. Franco allegedly paid both her and her mother off for them not to talk about the relationship. Because of this, the girl's mother is also being charged with money laundering based on gifts she received from Franco. The former shortstop has been accused of taking the girl – now 15 – “from her home,” to facilitate his relationship.

Franco remains on MLB leave through July 14. However, under the new circumstances it seems likely that that will be pushed back. He has remained on administrative leave once MLB was made aware. The league released a follow up statement on Franco following him being officially charged, via the Associated Press.

“We are aware of the charges against Mr. Franco,” MLB wrote. “Our investigation remains open, and we will continue to closely monitor the case as it moves forward.”

Wander Franco spent three years with Tampa Bay, appearing in 265 games. He hit .282 with 30 home runs, 130 RBI and 40 stolen bases, earning an All-Star Game nomination in 2023. The Rays gave him an 11-year, $182 million contract extension in 2011.

But who was once considered to be the face of the franchise doesn't appear to have a future in baseball anymore. The charges levied against him are serious and no one in the league would sign a player under those circumstances. Still, under MLB's administrative leave rules, Franco was still paid his $2 million salary for 2023.

Perhaps the charges officially being put in place will change that. It won't change his standing with the Rays, who will unlikely bring him back despite his large contract. Franco must now deal with the consequences, away from baseball.