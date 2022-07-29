The Boston Red Sox are one of the most mystifying teams heading into the 2022 MLB trade deadline. The team is still within striking distance of contending for a postseason spot. But after their huge fall from grace in the past few weeks highlighted by a historically terrible stretch of losses that crushed morale.

That’s prompted a sense that the Red Sox could be sellers at the MLB trade deadline. But if that does become the case, the question remains just how large of a fire sale they’ll be willing to have – particularly if they’re willing to deal star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. But according to the man himself, it looks like there’s next to zero chance he’ll be swapping uniforms anytime soon.

Xander Bogaerts said he’s been told personally he’s not getting traded and that’s been a bit of a relief. Also said he wasn’t sure if he was supposed to say that and hopes he doesn’t get in trouble. — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) July 29, 2022

Xander Bogaerts: “I’ve been told personally I’m not being traded.” pic.twitter.com/Y2wzA3ojbR — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) July 29, 2022

Xander Bogaerts has put up one of the best seasons of his career at the plate this season. While his power isn’t at its peak with just eight home runs for the season, he’s batting .318 which would rate as the second best mark of his career while also getting on base at a career-high .393 mark.

The 29-year-old still has several productive years ahead of him. But shortstops don’t exactly age gracefully defensively, which makes the decision on a massive multi-year extension less than a foregone conclusion. That’s the school of thought when it comes to trading him given that he has an opt-out clause at the end of the year. Boston can recoup something of value if they ultimately don’t want to give in to his contractual requests.

But it seems as though the Red Sox are ready to get down to brass tacks and work things out with their four-time All-Star.