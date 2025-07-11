Many assumed that the Boston Red Sox were waiving the white flag when they traded franchise staple Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, but they are now firmly planted in the Postseason hunt.

The Red Sox 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday saw them battle back from a 3-1 deficit and score three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. The trio of Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Ceddanne Rafaela led the charge and helped begin the series on a positive note.

“Red Sox, winners of 7 straight, move into playoff position (4 teams in the much-maligned AL East are actually in playoff position at moment),” MLB insider Jon Heyman tweeted.

Such a turn of events did not seem likely when Boston decided to trade Devers in exchange for starter Kyle Harrison, right-hander Jordan Hicks, outfield prospect James Tibbs III and right-hander Jose Bello.

Outfielder Masataka Yoshida recently returned from the injured list, and Boston will receive another boost once third baseman Alex Bregman returns from a right quad injury that has kept him out since May.

Prior to the injury, The three-time All-star had hit 11 home runs, recorded 35 RBIs, and posted a .938 OPS. Bregman did not go on a Minor League rehab assignment following his recovery, and will try to swiftly re-enter the fold.

“[Bregman] feels good,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told MLB.com. “We talk about the gap between Triple-A and the big leagues. Physically, he’s done everything here. So we trust the at-bat, we trust him. We’re gonna roll with it. Very similar to Masa, right? You gain five, six, seven at-bats [with a rehab assignment]. Why not get them here?”

The Red Sox are currently in a tie with the Tampa Bays for third place in the American League East. While it is unlikely that they will pass the New York Yankees or Toronto Blue Jays en route to the division crown, their ability to stay in Wild Card contention might influence their trade deadline plans.