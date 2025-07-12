The Boston Red Sox kicked off their last series of the first half against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. Hunter Dobbins took the mound after missing three weeks with an elbow strain. Alex Cora's newest young star in his pitching staff was making his way through his first start, but a scary play in the second inning could send him back to the injured list alongside Tanner Houck.

Dobbins went to cover first base to get Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson out in the second inning. According to Boston Globe reporter Tim Healey, the pitcher came up lame after making the play. Cora did not risk another pitch, pulling Dobbins in favor of Jorge Alcala. The Red Sox's training staff took Dobbins into the clubhouse to properly diagnosis what happened.

If it is a re-aggravation of his elbow strain or something worse, Dobbins could miss extended time. He and Houck spent time together on the IL over the last few weeks. Houck inched closer to his return to Cora's rotation after another rehab start on Thursday. With Dobbins leaving Friday's game, Houck's recovery becomes even more important.

Dobbins burst onto the scene in his rookie season when he shut the New York Yankees down earlier this year. His performance and the comments he made about the Yankees endeared him to Boston's fan base. They gravitated toward him and he has re-payed their faith. Through 12 career appearances, the 25-year-old is 4-1 with 43 strikeouts.

In an era where rookie pitchers have been dominant, Red Sox fans were ready to see what Dobbins could do in his return. Every game Boston has against the Rays and other teams in the American League East is crucial. The Red Sox trail the top team in the division by five games.

Dobbins' exit from Friday's game is cause for concern. Cora and the rest of Boston's roster can't do anything but hold their breath and hope he is okay.