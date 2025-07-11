The Boston Red Sox had the honor of having multiple All-Stars on their team, and one of them happened to be Garrett Crochet. Unfortunately, it looks like he will not be going to the game, according to the Boston Strong social media page.

“Garrett Crochet will skip the All-Star Game, Casey Mize will replace him,” Boston Strong wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

When a user asked why Crochet wouldn't be going, the social media account said, “He starts tomorrow so makes no sense to go.” It sounds like it may be a good idea for Crochet not to go, and he's more focused on the team than trying to make it to the All-Star game.

Crochet has been one of the best pitchers this season after being traded from the Chicago White Sox in December. He was an All-Star with the team last season, but he recently noted how making it this year feels different from last year.

“Last year, not that I didn’t feel like I deserved it, but the rules are a little bit different now where every team has got to have a rep,” Crochet said via Chris Cotillo of Mass Live. “To be one of three from our team representing the Red Sox, it’s a special feeling.”

Crochet has been amazing since joining the Red Sox, and he's improved as the season has progressed.

“Since I’ve been a Red Sox, I’ve done nothing but improve,” Crochet said. “It’s special. It’s an honor just to represent this organization in an event of that caliber. Whether it’s the first year or not. It just adds a cherry on top, I suppose.”

It would make sense for Crochet to preserve his body if he has to start in their game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox are in a tight division race in the AL East, as they're in fourth place, but only 5.0 games behind the top spot. If they could finish strong before the break, and then come back and go on a run, there's a chance they could make up ground as the season continues.