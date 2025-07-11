The Boston Red Sox have won seven consecutive games to take over an American League playoff spot. After trading Rafael Devers, things looked bleak in June. But their hot streak has instilled hope in Beantown ahead of the trade deadline. Some rumors were suggesting that the Red Sox could trade Alex Bregman after the Devers deal. But The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal says a Bregman deal before the MLB trade deadline is highly unlikely.

“The possibility of the Boston Red Sox trading third baseman Alex Bregman is remote. So remote, you’d sooner see a certain 5-foot-4 reporter in a bow tie dunking on the 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama,” Rosenthal said, poking fun at himself.

“Bregman, in his 10th season, is critical to the equation, both [on] and off the field. His return comes at a perfect time, with the Sox finally rounding into form. Even if they go 5-10 in their final 15 games before the deadline – doubtful, the way they are rolling – they likely still will be in contention in a flawed AL. Anyone waiting for a Bregman trade should also be waiting for me to posterize Wembanyama,” Rosenthal continued.

The Red Sox are getting Bregman back for the final few games before the All-Star Break. It comes at a perfect time, as they look to continue their hot streak against the Tampa Bay Rays. Their win on Thursday vaulted Boston into a playoff spot and just a half-game behind the Rays in the Wild Card race.

Bregman has not played since May 24, but his start to the season earned him a spot in the All-Star Game. Junior Caminero is replacing him, but that award proves that Craig Breslow's offseason was strong. Trading Devers was a risky move, but the Sox have responded. They are the hottest team in baseball and look to continue the streak on Friday.