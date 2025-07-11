Just days away from the MLB All-Star break, the Boston Red Sox have stunningly and unconventionally become one of the most fascinating teams in the American League. Following a series victory versus the Cincinnati Reds, sweeps of the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies and a big win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, they are now in sole possession of the third and final American League Wild Card position. But fans have been in a familiar spot before.

For the last few years, the Sox have found themselves in playoff contention going into the second half of the season only to combust during a pivotal point of their schedule. The idea of the squad getting swallowed by the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers in the next couple of weeks — three of the six teams with the best record in MLB — and then trading a potential free agent like Alex Bregman is unfortunately all too easy for this fan base to believe.

But maybe change is really in the air this time. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic used a unique NBA-centric analogy to convey the unlikelihood of the Red Sox dealing Bregman ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. Beyond the obvious playoff-based reason, the longtime sportswriter went a little deeper when explaining why the organization has to hold onto the All-Star third baseman.

An Alex Bregman trade just does not make sense

“As The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey writes, Bregman is a leader who influenced teammates, individually and collectively, even while spending the past 43 games on the injured list,” Rosenthal notes. “You don’t trade such a player. You sign him long term, and you do it in the offseason, when such business normally takes place.

“Finding the appropriate value for Bregman in a trade would be difficult if not impossible. Executives talk all the time about how difficult it is to line up even on minor deals. Bregman’s contract, which gives him the ability to opt in to $40 million salaries in both 2026 and ’27, would complicate matters considerably.”

Although the two-time World Series champion is expected to opt out of the remainder of his $120 million contract after a sweltering start to the 2025 campaign, Ken Rosenthal thinks the uncertainty surrounding his situation could turn off teams. More than anything, though, Boston cannot afford to lose this big bat.

The Red Sox magic may not last without Bregman

If the Sox hope to play meaningful baseball in October for the first time in four years, they will probably need the production and intangibles that Alex Bregman can offer this fairly young group. He has already embraced a mentorship role of sorts, doing what he can to help rookies Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer find their way in the big leagues. With Rafael Devers gone, it is not a stretch to see the 31-year-old becoming the face of the franchise for the next few seasons.

The ramifications of trading two established stars within a month and a half of each other could be an irreparable rift between management and the fan base. The city is craving a playoff berth, and a healthy Bregman has the ability to help satisfy that hunger.

Following a lengthy stint on the injured list due to a right quadriceps strain, the 2024 Gold Glove winner is set to return to action this weekend versus the Rays. He is batting .299 with 11 home runs, a .553 slugging percentage and .938 OPS through 226 plate appearances. The scoring-hot Red Sox (50-45) are excited to see what they are truly capable of when the Alex Bregman era officially resumes on Friday.