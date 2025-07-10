The Boston Red Sox have quietly become one of the hottest teams in baseball, riding a six-game winning streak and going 8-2 over their last 10 matchups. As Boston pushes to climb the AL East, manager Alex Cora has offered a clear explanation for the team’s resurgence — and it’s not just about talent, but about execution, discipline, energy, and a renewed commitment to doing the little things right in every phase of the game.

In a clip shared by the New England Sports Network on X (formerly known as Twitter), Cora highlighted the fundamentals behind the Red Sox' surge in July.

Alex Cora breaks down this Red Sox hot streak 🎙️ "To win at this level there's 3 things you have to do consistently – run the bases well, play good defense, and pitch."

“To win at this level, there’s three things you have to do consistently—run the bases well, play good defense, and pitch.”

Cora’s message is simple but powerful, and the results speak for themselves. The Red Sox have won seven of their last eight, outscoring opponents by 40 runs during that stretch. They swept the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park, capping it off with a 10-2 win Wednesday night.

Much of that success stems from sharper execution across the board. Lucas Giolito, in particular, has anchored the staff with elite consistency. The veteran right-hander now owns a 0.70 ERA over his last six starts, placing him in rare company alongside Red Sox icons like Pedro Martinez and Roger Clemens. His dominance has provided much-needed stability to the rotation during this crucial stretch.

With the return of Masataka Yoshida from the IL and Trevor Story’s offensive adjustments showing results, Boston seems to be firing on all cylinders. The team's improved base running, cleaner defense, and stellar pitching give real weight to Cora’s formula.

Some fans may chalk it up to facing struggling teams like the Washington Nationals and Rockies, but Cora’s emphasis on execution and consistency — not opponent — has been the driving force behind Boston’s turnaround. As they prepare to face the Tampa Bay Rays to close out the first half of the 2025 MLB season, the Red Sox are proving they’re more than just a hot streak. If this back-to-basics formula continues to deliver, Boston could be a legitimate threat in a crowded American League Wild Card race.