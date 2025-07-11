The Boston Red Sox’s hot streak continued Thursday as the club won its seventh straight game. Boston edged out the Tampa Bay Rays in their series opener, winning for the ninth time in the last 10 games. The Red Sox got six strong innings from starter Walker Buehler, who acknowledged the toll the last several seasons have taken.

“It’s nice to go through a week and a prep… and not feel like I should just retire. I don’t think I’m going to retire anytime soon, but you get into some really dark places and that’s what happens,” Buehler said following the Red Sox win Thursday, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

Walker Buehler helps Red Sox extend winning streak

It’s been a career of highs and lows for the 30-year-old veteran. Buehler has endured four straight injury plagued seasons since his excellent 2021 campaign for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He went 16-4 with a 2.47 ERA, 0.968 WHIP and 212 strikeouts in a MLB-high 33 starts that season, earning an All-Star nod and finishing fourth in Cy Young voting.

However, the following year Buehler was limited to 12 starts as multiple arm surgeries ended his 2022 season early. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in August, Buehler would miss all of 2023.

He returned to the mound in 2024 but a hip injury sidelined him for nearly two months. Buehler went 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA and 1.553 WHIP in 16 starts. However, he was able to work his way back, making the postseason roster and even ended up closing out the 2024 World Series for the Dodgers, earning his first career save.

Buehler signed a one-year, $21.05 million contract with the Red Sox this offseason. He was part of Boston’s Opening Day roster and after stumbling out of the blocks early on, he appeared to be turning things around.

But a shoulder injury led to an IL stint that sidelined Buehler nearly a month. Since his return to the Red Sox rotation in May, Buehler has gone 3-6 with a 7.55 ERA and a 2.063 WHIP.

However, Buehler delivered his second straight strong outing for the Red Sox and his fifth quality start in 16 outings this season. He allowed three runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts in six innings against the Rays.

After ending June with a bit of a slump, the Red Sox have heated up. Boston is now five games over .500 and just five games back in the division. The team welcomed Masataka Yoshida back to the lineup this week and Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman is expected to return to the lineup soon.