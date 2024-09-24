ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Red Sox look to keep playoff hopes alive as they face the Toronto Blue Jays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Red Sox-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Brayan Bello vs. Bowden Francis

Brayan Bello (14-8) with a 4.49 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP

Last Start: Bello went 5.2 innings, giving up five hits and two walks. He would give up just one run, but take the loss to the Rays.

2024 Road Splits: Bello is 8-4 on the road with a 4.19 ERA and a .248 opponent batting average.

Bowden Francis (8-5) with a 3.47 ERA and a .93 WHIP

Last Start: Francis went six innings, giving up five hits, a walk, and a home run. He would give up two runs, and take the loss to the Texas Rangers.

2024 Home Splits:

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Blue Jays Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +108

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/ 4:07 PT

TV: NESN/Sportsnet

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are ninth in runs scored, sixth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging. Rafael Devers has led the way. He is hitting .272 this year with a .354 on-base percentage. He has 28 home runs and 83 RBIs this year. Further, Devers has scored 87 times on the year. Jarren Duran is also having a solid year. He is hitting .285 on the year with a .343 on-base percentage. Duran has 21 home runs and 75 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 34 bases and scored 107 times. Ceddanne Rafaela rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .247 on the year with a .276 on-base percentage. Rafaela has 15 home runs and 71 RBIs while scoring 70 times. Further, he has stolen 19 bases this year.

Triston Casas has been great in the last week. Casas is hitting .250 in the last week with a .348 on-base percentage. He has four home runs, nine RBIs, and five runs scored in the last week. Romy Gonzalez is also hitting well. He is hitting .333 in the last week with two home runs, six RBIs, and three runs scored. Rounding out the best bats in the last week with Trevor Story. He is hitting .294 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and three runs scored. The Red Sox are hitting .199 in the last week with seven home runs and 24 RBIs in the last six games.

Current Red Sox have 25 career at-bats against Bowden Francis. They have just one hit against him. Nick Sogard is one for two against Francis.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are 20th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 17th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the way. He is hitting .327 this year with a .399 on-base percentage. Guerrero has 30 home runs, 100 RBIs, and 97 runs scored on the year. All of those marks lead the team. Alejandro Kirk has also been solid this year. He is hitting .247 on the year with a .313 on-base percentage. He has five home runs, 50 RBIs, and 22 runs scored. George Springer rounds out the top bats of the year. Springer is hitting .219 this year with a .303 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 56 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 15 bases and scored 73 times in the year.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .481 with a .500 on-base percentage. Guerrero has two home runs, four RBIs, and five runs scored in the last week. Ernie Clement is also hitting well. He is hitting .318 in the last week with a .348 on-base percentage. He has just two RBIs and one RBI in the last week. The Blue Jays are hitting .243 in the last week with three home runs and 17 runs scored in the last six games.

Current Blue Jays have hit .320 in 75 at-bats against Brayan Bello. Vladimir Guerrero is 9-22 with three doubles, two home runs, and eight RBIs against Bello. George Spring is 8-23 with a home run and two RBIs. Finally, Addison Barger is 3-6 with two doubles against Bello.

Final Red Sox-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Brayan Bello has been solid as of late. In his last three starts, he had given up four runs in 16.1 innings. Further, the Red Sox are 2-1 in those games. Meanwhile, Bowden Francis has given up six runs in 20 innings over his last three starts. The Blue Jays have lost all three games though. The Red Sox are scoring four runs per game as of late, while the Blue Jays are scoring under three runs per game. With the better pitcher and better offense, take the Red Sox in this one.

Final Red Sox-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Red Sox ML (+108)