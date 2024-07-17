The 2024 MLB All-Star Game was an exciting contest that the American League ended up winning by a score of 5-3. While Jarren Duran's go-ahead two-run home run ended up stealing the show, there were tons of stories that emerged from this game. And unsurprisingly, one of them came from Cincinnati Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz.

After an encouraging rookie campaign, De La Cruz has taken things to the next level this season, which helped him earn the first All-Star selection of his career. And when he eventually found his way into the All-Star Game, fans couldn't help but notice the flashy pink Louis Vuitton Jordan cleats that the young Reds star was wearing.

Elly De La Cruz always finds a way to stand out

De La Cruz's style of the play on the field could certainly be described as flashy, so it's only fitting that his attire is flashy as well. Players always love to show off their various accessories at the All-Star Game since it's one of the biggest stages the game has to offer, and sure enough, De La Cruz stood out with his bright pink cleats.

While he didn't start, De La Cruz eventually found his way into the game at third base as Alec Bohm's replacement, and he went 1-2 on the night, with his lone hit being a single in his first at-bat. Getting your first hit in the All-Star Game is always a big accomplishment, and De La Cruz was able to check that item off on his bucket list fairly early.

On the season, De La Cruz has proven himself to be one of the top budding stars in the MLB (.256 BA, 17 HR, 43 RBI, 46 SB, .830 OPS). His 46 stolen bases lead the majors, and his six triples are the most of any player in the National League. De La Cruz is an electrifying player in pretty much every aspect of the game, which is why he was an All-Star this season.

Despite his continued growth, the Reds have struggled to take the jump forward they were expected to this season, as they have just a 47-50 record at the All-Star break. They still are only three games out of the final NL wild card spot, but they have a lot of work to do if they intend on finding their way to the postseason this year.

Even if they don't, though, they can rest assured knowing that they have one of the biggest stars in the game on their roster. De La Cruz showed out at the All-Star Game, both with his play on the field and his attire, and the hope is that he will be able to lead the Reds on a playoff charge once they return to action.