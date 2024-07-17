The soundtrack for the MCU's Deadpool 3 will feature a song from Wolverine himself, Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman).

On July 17, the Deadpool 3 soundtrack track-list was revealed. Among it are hit songs like the Goo Goo Dolls' “Iris” and Green Day‘s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”

However, the most notable inclusion is “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman. Jackman performed the song along with Zac Efron, Zendaya, and Keala Settle.

Deadpool 3 is the long-awaited team-up between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's characters. Deadpool and Wolverine embark on a mission that will have major implications on the MCU timeline.

In the movie, Wade Wilson (Reynolds) is now retired from his duty and is living a quiet life. He is recruited by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) for a mission that requires Wolverine (Jackman).

Together, they take on a new threat — Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). Nova is the twin sister of Charles Xavier. Matthew Macfadyen, best known for his role in Succession, also stars in the movie.

Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman

Aside from Wolverine, one of Hugh Jackman's signature roles is in The Greatest Showman. In it, he plays an ambitious showman named P. T. Barnum.

The movie was a huge hit, grossing over $400 million at the box office. Its soundtrack was well-received and “This Is Me” received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song in 2018.

Following the movie, Jackman embarked on his first world tour. “The Man. The Music. The Show.” was the title of the tour, which ran from May 7, 2019, until October 20, 2019. He previously went on the “Broadway to Oz” tour, which played exclusively in Australia in 2015.

During the shows, Jackman played a range of material from his career, including The Greatest Showman. Most shows opened with “The Greatest Show,” which is now in Deadpool 3.

How exactly the song is utilized in Deadpool 3 remains to be seen. Perhaps Reynolds' character includes it on his roadtrip mixtape and attempts to get Jackman to sing it. Knowing the character's tendency to break the fourth wall, it will probably be funny nonetheless.

Full Deadpool 3 track-list

Below is the full track-list for the Deadpool 3 soundtrack. Among the featured artists are NSYNC, Fergie, and Aretha Franklin. A hit song from Grease is also included.