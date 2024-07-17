The Nashville Predators have never won a Stanley Cup in the franchise's 25-year history, but after a couple of huge offseason signings — including two-time champion Steven Stamkos — the squad is looking primed to compete for one for the first time since 2017.

And Stamkos, who returned to Nashville this week for the first time since signing with the team on July 1, believes his new club can go all the way.

“We want to win a Stanley Cup. That’s why we play the game,” the longtime Tampa Bay Lightning captain told media at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, including NHL.com's Tracey Myers. “I think some people are sometimes afraid to say that and it heightens expectations, but at the end of the day I’ve always been a big believer that you have to believe you can do it in order to achieve it.”

Stamkos inked a four-year, $32 million contract with the Preds at the beginning of July after another phenomenal season in 2023-24. The sniper scored 40 goals and added 41 assists in just 79 games, and chipped in another six points in five playoff contests.

It's definitely going to take some getting used to the former No. 1 overall pick in a jersey that isn't the Lightning, the team where he played the first 16 seasons of his career. But he's thrilled to be in Smashville, and truly believes this roster is capable of greatness.

“You look at elite goaltending, you look at elite defensemen, you look at elite forwards, they check those boxes off,” said Stamkos. “Then the excitement of free agency and adding the players that were added here, not only for their skill set on the ice but the character they bring into the room, the experience they have of winning Stanley Cups or going far in the playoffs, you can never have enough of those guys as well. The expectation will be to make the playoffs and go on a run. That’s a pretty fair assessment of what this group can accomplish.”

Stamkos was obviously the marquee signing, but general manager Barry Trotz made a few other great additions, including Stanley Cup champion Jonathan Marchessault — who just scored a career-high 42 goals — along with standout defenseman Brady Skjei.

And with franchise goaltender Juuse Saros locked up on a long-term deal as well, this squad looks a ton better than last season, when they almost upset the Pacific Division-winning Vancouver Canucks in Round 1.

Steven Stamkos chasing ring No. 3 with Predators

Stamkos won back-to-back championships with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021, defeating the Dallas Stars in six games in the former before edging the Montreal Canadiens the next season in five. And the veteran isn't ready to be done stocking the trophy shelves.

“I’ve been so fortunate to have won a championship before and know how hard it is to get there and the experience that comes along with that,” Stamkos said, per Myers. “We’ve added some players that have done that as well and that’s just a contagious attitude we can have in this dressing room. Something I spoke to [Trotz] about at length was, we want to come here and give ourselves the best chance to win, and I think everyone saw that with how aggressive the team was in free agency. We have a lot to be excited about.”

There certainly will be a buzz around Nashville after the additions of Stamkos, Marchessault and Skjei, and along with a strong core that already features Filip Forsberg, Ryan O'Reilly and Roman Josi, this team should easily make the playoffs next year.

After that, it'll be intriguing to see if Stamkos and co. can finally bring a title to Tennessee.