The New York Jets are entering the 2024 campaign with both a chip on their shoulder and plenty of expectations. If Robert Saleh can't lead the Jets back into playoff contention, his time in New York could come to a close.

Saleh is the NFL head coach most likely to be fired first during the 2024 campaign at +500 odds, via betonline.ag. Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys (+600) and Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus (+700) make up the top three while New Orleans Saints' Dennis Allen (+700) and Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles round out the top five.

Saleh has been with the Jets since 2021, amassing a 18-33 record as head coach. New York has had back-to-back seasons with a 7-10 record and has yet to make the playoffs under Saleh. That's not to say it's all the head coach's fault though.

In 2021, Saleh had then-rookie Zach Wilson at quarterback. The Jets ran it back with Wilson in 2022, with a splash of Joe Flacco and holdover Mike White. New York had seen enough and decided to take a massive swing at quarterback, landing Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. However, his season ended just a few plays into his New York debut, putting the team back at square one.

With Rodgers now fully healthy, the Jets are expecting to compete. They have their quarterback in place and have been patiently waiting to have their full team on the field. Perhaps that's why Saleh's odds to be fired are so high.

The Jets can't afford to waste Rodgers' Super Bowl window, not after losing a season to injury. If Saleh can't lead the team to those heights, New York will find a head coach who can. It's a hard position to be in, but Saleh understands the expectations of Jets ownership now that Rodgers is back.

If everything works out how New York is hoping, this is all a moot point and Robert Saleh is leading the Jets dynasty for the foreseeable future. But another year like 2023 would likely send Saleh packing.

How Robert Saleh can continue coaching Jets

While the offense has been questionable under Saleh, the Jets have developed into one of the best defensive teams in the league. Without it, New York would've had an even further collapse after Rodgers' injury.

In 2020, a year before Saleh's arrival, the team ranked 24th in team defense, allowing 387.6 yards per game. With their new head coach in place, the Jets bottomed out, falling all the way to 32nd by allowing 397.6 YPG.

But Saleh was able to put together a quick turnaround, elevating New York to fourth in 2022 (311.1 YPG). In 2024, the Jets ranked third, allowing 292.3 YPG. It was a bit of a process, but once Saleh put the ground work in, that system seemed to work.

His defense is Robert Saleh's calling card. As long as they continue playing at a high level, he will be lauded for his defensive mind. But at some point, there needs to be offensive improvement. Saleh must work with Nathaniel Hackett, Rodgers and the entire offensive staff to make sure New York comes out strong now that they're back to full health.

Saleh is certainly an emotional leader and has guided the Jets through difficult times. But eventually, results need to be on the board. With Aaron Rodgers and no more excuses, Saleh must deliver.